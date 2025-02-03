in Covers, Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Giuseppe Giofrè Stars in MMSCENE March Digital Story “Shape and Soul”

Discover MMSCENE Magazine’s latest digital cover story by Michael Banfi, featuring model Giuseppe Giofrè.

Giuseppe Giofrè Stars in MMSCENE March Digital Story "Shape and Soul"
Giuseppe Giofrè by Michael Banfi for MMSCENE March Cover Story

Dancer and model Giuseppe Giofrè poses for MMSCENE Magazine’s Digital Story, titled “Shape and Soul,” captured by photographer Michael Banfi. The production is led by Jessica Lovato, with styling by Romualdo Corvino. Makeup is by Giorgia Giommoni, while Concha Crespillo handles hair. The video component is directed by Valentina Gilardoni.

Production coordination is by Linda Tamiozzo, with support from production assistant Giuseppe Quitadamo and video assistant Luca Zito. Fashion assistants include Annavera Povolo, Martina Musmarra, and Gianmarco Fongaro. On-set assistance is provided by Fabio Carrusci.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For this session, Giuseppe wears selected pieces from Christian Boaro, Missoni, Ann Demeulemeester, Paola Venturi, The Attico, N21, Angelos Frentzos, Prada, Magliano, and Tom Ford. Accessories feature designs from Lag World, Versace, Alchètipo by Andrea Alchieri, and Christian Piersimoni.

Vest: Magliano, Shorts: Prada, Socks: Gallo, Shoes: Sebago
Giuseppe Giofrè Stars in MMSCENE March Digital Story "Shape and Soul"
Jumpsuit: christian boaro, Jewellery: lag world, Socks: marni, Shoes: paola venturi
Vest: Ann Demeulemeester, Pants: Missoni, Earcuff: Alchètipo by Andrea Alchieri, Bag: Tom Ford
Jumpsuit: christian boaro, Jewellery: lag world, Socks: marni, Shoes: paola venturi
Vest: Ann Demeulemeester, Pants: Missoni, Earcuff: Alchètipo by Andrea Alchieri, Bag: Tom Ford
Giuseppe Giofrè Stars in MMSCENE March Digital Story "Shape and Soul"
Pants: Christian Piersimoni, Earcuff: Lag World, Ring: Versace
Vest: Magliano, Shorts: Prada, Socks: Gallo, Shoes: Sebago
Vest: Ann Demeulemeester, Pants: Missoni, Earcuff: Alchètipo by Andrea Alchieri, Bag: Tom Ford
Boxer: The Attico, Socks: Golden Point, Shoes: Vintage Amphibians, Necklace: Versace
Pants: Christian Piersimoni, Earcuff: Lag World, Ring: Versace
Giuseppe Giofrè Stars in MMSCENE March Digital Story "Shape and Soul"
Boxer: The Attico, Socks: Golden Point, Shoes: Vintage Amphibians, Necklace: Versace
Jumpsuit: christian boaro, Jewellery: lag world, Socks: marni, Shoes: paola venturi
Giuseppe Giofrè Stars in MMSCENE March Digital Story "Shape and Soul"
Pants: Christian Piersimoni, Earcuff: Lag World, Ring: Versace
Cardigan: N21, Pants: Angelos Frentzos, Necklace: Versace, Shoes: Santoni

Title: Shape and Soul
Talent: Giuseppe Giofrè
Images: Michael Banfi
Production: Jessica Lovato
Stylist: Romualdo Corvino
Mua: Giorgia Giommoni
Hair: Concha Crespillo
Video: Valentina Gilardoni
Coordinator: Linda Tamiozzo
Production assistant: Giuseppe Quitadamo
Video assistant: Luca Zito
Fashion assistants: Annavera Povolo + Martina Musmarra + Gianmarco Fongaro
On set assistant: Fabio Carrusci

CoversEditorialexclusive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Shixin Huang by Nicola Surbera
System Fall Winter 2025

Dressing Up: System Fall Winter 2025 Collection