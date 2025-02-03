Dancer and model Giuseppe Giofrè poses for MMSCENE Magazine’s Digital Story, titled “Shape and Soul,” captured by photographer Michael Banfi. The production is led by Jessica Lovato, with styling by Romualdo Corvino. Makeup is by Giorgia Giommoni, while Concha Crespillo handles hair. The video component is directed by Valentina Gilardoni.

Production coordination is by Linda Tamiozzo, with support from production assistant Giuseppe Quitadamo and video assistant Luca Zito. Fashion assistants include Annavera Povolo, Martina Musmarra, and Gianmarco Fongaro. On-set assistance is provided by Fabio Carrusci.

For this session, Giuseppe wears selected pieces from Christian Boaro, Missoni, Ann Demeulemeester, Paola Venturi, The Attico, N21, Angelos Frentzos, Prada, Magliano, and Tom Ford. Accessories feature designs from Lag World, Versace, Alchètipo by Andrea Alchieri, and Christian Piersimoni.

