Dior Presents Fall 2025 Lifestyle Capsule Inspired by Golf Culture

Dior unveils its Fall 2025 lifestyle capsule by turning to golf as both a sport and a cultural signifier. Designed as an extension of the main menswear collection, the capsule draws a line between the tailored attitude of early ’80s Paris and the polished nonchalance of New York’s uptown districts.

The collection assembles pieces that reimagine classic menswear silhouettes through a relaxed but intentional lens. Polo shirts and V-neck sweaters team up with Bermuda shorts or pleated trousers, offering combinations that blur familiar categories. The choice of checks, a signature Ivy League motif, anchors the looks in collegiate tradition without feeling too academic. Beige tones set the mood, running across casual blazers and Harrington jackets with clean finishes.

Throughout the capsule, Dior introduces sportswear codes with retro inflection. Velvet tracksuits stand next to windbreakers marked by reflective stripes, while oversized short-sleeve shirts feature the CD Diamond logo scaled up for emphasis. The design language borrows from vintage athletic wear but updates the cuts and proportions to reflect contemporary sensibilities. Accessories carry the same logic, caps, socks, and bags all echo the central visual language without repetition.

Leather goods play a central role. Dior reinterprets its classics, including the Saddle bag, the backpack, and the Hit the Road messenger, in two-tone finishes that match the energy of the capsule. The house also introduces a custom golf set designed exclusively for this release, positioned not as novelty, but as a design object tied to the capsule’s central theme. Each detail reinforces a consistent vision that spans materials, function, and style.

Footwear brings together Dior’s design codes with details lifted from golf culture. The B27 and B33 sneakers return in check-print variations, this time with fringed tongues borrowed directly from traditional golf shoes. This small shift in construction grounds the shoes in the sport without veering into costume, allowing them to move easily between the golf course and everyday wear.

Dior’s Fall 2025 lifestyle capsule doesn’t divide its audience into categories. Instead, it builds an adaptable wardrobe where formal and informal meet without tension. Through precise tailoring, athletic influences, and smart material choices, Dior creates clothing and accessories that feel at ease in multiple settings.