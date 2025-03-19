Byeon Woo-seok is the Cover Star of W Korea March 2025 Issue

Actor Byeon Woo-seok takes the cover story of W Korea Magazine‘s March 2025 edition lensed by fashion photographer Park Jongha. In charge of styling was Lim Hye-im, with fashion direction from Lee Ye-jin, and set design by Kim Young-mi. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jeon Hoon and makeup artist Lee Bom.

Byeon Woo-Seok, born on October 31, 1991, in Bucheon, South Korea, is a multifaceted actor and model who has gained widespread recognition for his work in both entertainment and fashion. Beginning as a model in 2010, he gained recognition through runway appearances at Seoul Fashion Week and international shows, walking seven runways during the 2015 F/W Men’s Fashion Show.

In 2016, Byeon transitioned into acting with minor roles in dramas such as Dear My Friends, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. His rise in television came in Record of Youth (2020), where he played an ambitious actor navigating the entertainment industry. This role introduced him to a wider audience and led to more projects.

Byeon’s move to film brought further attention, with his performances in 20th Century Girl (2022) and Soulmate (2023) strengthening his status in the industry. His role in Lovely Runner (2024), a time-travel romance drama, earned praise for his performance as Ryu Sun-jae, alongside Kim Hye-Yoon. His contribution to the original soundtrack of the series gained traction, charting on the Billboard Global 200. In 2024, he secured brand ambassador roles with Giordano, Prada, and Cartier, adding to his growing list of collaborations.

Represented by VARO Entertainment, Byeon continues to take on roles that expand his range. With upcoming projects in both film and television his presence in the entertainment industry remains strong.

Photography Park Jongha for W Korea – read more at wkorea.com.