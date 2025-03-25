in Covers, Exclusive, Interviews, Katarina Djoric, Magazines

Julian Kostov Covers DSCENE Magazine April 2025

Julian Kostov talks The White Lotus Season 3, character chaos, and behind-the-scenes surprises.

Julian Kostov DSCENE
Julian Kostov for DSCENE April 2025, wearing BOSS total look

Julian Kostov thrives in the unpredictable. Known for delivering intensity with wit and unfiltered honesty, the Bulgarian-born actor brings a sharp edge to every role he inhabits. Now, in HBO’s third season of The White Lotus, a fever dream of privilege, power games, and paradise gone wrong, Kostov joins the cast as Aleksei, a Russian expat whose charm and danger unravel in equal measure.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Julian Kostov | Юлиан Костов (@juliankostov)

 

In a candid conversation with DSCENE editor Katarina Doric, Kostov dives into the whirlwind of joining The White Lotus mid-recasting, crafting Aleksei’s layered backstory on the fly, and how the heat, chaos, and madness of filming in Thailand bled into his performance. With humor and sharp insight, he unpacks what might be the show’s most chaotic finale to date, and what it means to play a character who’s never quite telling the full truth.

Julian Kostov DSCENE
Jacket and Trousers MARGARET HOWELL, Top A DAY’S MARCH, Watch TAG HEUER, Socks FALKE, Shoes ADIDAS

Along the way, Kostov reveals a series of on-set adventures, from late-night improv sessions to unexpected animal encounters (yes, monkeys were involved), and teases the kind of storyline twists that fans will obsess over until long after the credits roll.

Read Julian’s interview now on DSCENE Magazine

Julian Kostov appears on the digital cover of DSCENE Magazine’s April 2025 issue, photographed by Jemima Marriott and styled by Alexandria Field in a full look by BOSS. This season, The White Lotus trades volcanic Italy for humid Southeast Asia, and as fan theories multiply online, Kostov isn’t giving much away, but he does confirm that the final episode is “absolutely unhinged.”

Julian Kostov DSCENE
Coat AMI PARIS, Shirt and Pants OFILES, Knit CONNOLLY, Socks FALKE, Shoes ADIDAS X WALES BONNER, Jewelry SERGE DENIMES

Whatever happens in paradise, one thing’s certain, Julian Kostov knows exactly how to keep us guessing.

Photographer Jemima Marriott
Stylist Alexandria Field
Grooming Brooke Simons
Talent Julian Kostov at Public Eye Communications
Photographer’s assistant Lee Furnival
Stylist’s Assistant Max Guibeleguiet
Interview by Katarina Doric

actorCoversdsceneexclusive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Anastasija Pavic

The Color of the Night: Zara Studio Spring Summer 2025 Collection