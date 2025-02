Photographer Nicola Surbera captures model Simonas Memėnas at 16Paris Management in a refined portrait series for the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, with grooming by Marom Tal Winshenk.

Dive into our newest exclusive featuring Simonas Memėnas, as Nicola Surbera delivers a striking visual narrative:

