Filippo Tenca Stars in MMSCENE December Digital Story

Filippo Tenca has quickly become a recognized figure on TikTok, engaging audiences with his authentic approach to content creation that resonates across a diverse viewer base. His philosophy of maintaining “100% authenticity” ensures that his videos, which range from sports activities to candid everyday moments, reflect his true personality and connect with viewers on a personal level. This unique blend of spontaneity and simplicity has not only carved a niche for him on the platform but also established him as a trendsetter within the digital community. EXCLUSIVES Beyond his digital persona, Filippo is deeply committed to physical fitness, which plays a significant role in both his personal and professional life. In this exclusive interview by editor Anastasija Pavic for MMSCENE, Filippo shares insights into his creative process, how he selects topics and styles that stay true to his life while having the potential to go viral, and the importance of connecting with his audience genuinely and directly. This interview explores how his diverse interests, including modeling and personal style, inspire his journey and drive his future aspirations.

Can you walk us through your process for creating engaging content on TikTok? How do you choose the topics and styles for your videos?

My rule is simple: maintain 100% authenticity. My videos, whether they feature sports, daily moments, or broader aspects of my life, truly reflect my personality. The key is allowing spontaneity and simplicity to shine through. I only follow trends that resonate deeply with my world or have viral potential. I believe my success comes from genuinely and directly connecting with people.

What is your favorite form of physical activity, and how did you get involved with it? How does this influence your content creation?

My passion for weightlifting, which I’ve pursued for six years, is at the heart of my interests. Alongside it, I swim—recalling my water polo days—and run, a challenge I continue to embrace, though I haven’t grown to love it yet. Every workout pushes my limits, shaping the way I create content. While I don’t often discuss running in my videos, the determined approach I take in sports is reflected in my online storytelling.

Could you share details about your fitness routine? Do you have any specific fitness hacks that help you maintain your energy?

My day begins with a morning run and ends with an evening weightlifting session. To maintain my energy, I follow a personalized diet fueled by my passion. When you love what you do, energy seems endless. This approach not only fuels my body but also my mind, making every day an opportunity for improvement.

Can you tell us about a hobby or interest you have that might surprise your followers?

A unique hobby of mine is repairing and customizing shoes. Since high school, I’ve transformed ordinary footwear into unique pieces, breathing new life into them with creativity and care. Each pair tells a story and has the potential to shine again. This hobby has taught me patience, precision, and the art of discovering hidden beauty in things.

What aspects of modeling do you enjoy the most?

Entering the modeling world felt like discovering a parallel universe filled with challenges and emotions. Each shoot presents an opportunity to push myself and align with the photographer’s vision. I embarked on this journey due to my natural ease in front of the camera, which allows me to express authenticity even in a simple photo.

You’ve experimented with different hair colors—what inspires these changes?

Each hair transformation is an act of creativity that helps me stand out and feel good about myself. I view hair and nails as dynamic accessories, tools of expression that evolve over time and add character to my style.

You have a noticeable interest in fun and unique jewelry. What draws you to these pieces, and how do they complement your personal style?

The jewelry I choose is an extension of my identity, little secrets I carry every day. Simple yet vibrant, the pieces I wear tell my story. It’s their simplicity that makes them magnetic, transforming them into irresistible details that complete my essence.

Who or what are your biggest style inspirations? How do they influence your choices in fashion and personal expression?

I draw inspiration from social media, but my true goal is to reinterpret what I see and make it my own. I enjoy blending style elements from various sources, transforming them into a unique and personal expression. Every fashion choice becomes a story to tell, a journey that translates inspiration into authenticity.

What are the next steps you envision for yourself in your career? How do you plan to expand or evolve in your professional path?

I aim to continue growing while staying true to myself. The most rewarding part of my journey is seeing how my followers connect with my authenticity. I’m deeply moved by messages from people who have started their fitness journeys inspired by my own transformation from 93 kg to 71 kg in six months. Sharing this change has become more than just a story; it’s sparked a movement. My dream is to keep inspiring others without ever losing the magic that brought me here.

Photographer: Nicola Surbera

Stylist: Alessio Surace at @thegreenappleitalia

Grooming: Sofia Foiera at @blendmanagement

Talent: Filippo Tenca