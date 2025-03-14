Hoshi Covers Arena Homme Plus April Issue with Diesel

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi takes center stage on the April cover of Arena Homme Plus, teaming up with Diesel for a bold and energetic editorial. The shoot captures his free yet intense presence, channeling both confidence and movement in every frame. With expressive gestures and a sharp sense of style, he delivers a visually charged series of images that reflect his dynamic artistry.

Hoshi’s collaboration with Diesel introduces a fresh, electric visual narrative. The styling embraces contrasts, flashy yet effortless, raw yet refined, mirroring his ability to switch between intensity and ease. Every shot feels like a decisive moment, shaped by his instinctive movement and expressive gaze.

Whether in structured denim, bold prints, or layered textures, he infuses each look with his signature confidence and charisma. The editorial builds on his ability to command attention, reinforcing his presence not just as a performer but as a fashion force.

In the interview, Hoshi shared his enthusiasm for his upcoming unit album with fellow SEVENTEEN member Woozi. He revealed that the duo focused on crafting lyrics that tell their story, weaving personal experiences and emotions into the music.

“We talked a lot about the inspirations we received,” he explained. “The lyrics carry the feeling of a heavy rainstorm, like in the line, ‘When the two of us come together, a heavy rain warning is issued.’ It’s the kind of song that feels like a homemade hamburger – every place makes it differently, but the taste is unique each time.”

His description hints at an album that delivers something deeply personal, reflecting both artists’ creative synergy and their shared experiences over the years.

Reflecting on his 10-year journey in the industry, Hoshi spoke about the significance of his twenties, a decade marked by growth, challenges, and achievements.

“I debuted when I was exactly 20, and now I’m exactly 30. When we started, we wondered if we could make it. We worked hard, won a grand prize, toured domes, performed at Nissan Stadium, and played in some of the world’s biggest venues. I think we were born in the right era,” he shared.

His words show gratitude for the experiences that have shaped his career. The milestones, from major award wins to stadium tours, reflect the group’s success, but for Hoshi, the most valuable takeaway seems to be the journey itself, the relentless drive, the shared dreams, and the joy of performing.

Hoshi’s Arena Homme Plus cover marks another standout moment in his career. From his dynamic pictorial with Diesel to his reflections on music and longevity, he continues to showcase his artistic depth and unwavering passion for performance.