MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Hello, I’m Jakob by Michael Banfi

Step into our newest exclusive featuring Jakob Jokerst at Guys Management, as photographer Michael Banfi crafts a compelling visual narrative. Michael captures Jakob in a refined portrait series titled “Hello, I’m Jakob” for the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS.

Stylist Romualdo Corvino curates a stunning selection of fashion pieces from Prada, Dolce and Gabbana, Comme des Garçons, Golden Goose, and Cerruti.

Title: Hello, I’m Jakob.

Photographer: Michael Banfi

Stylist: Romualdo Corvino

Model: Jakob Jokerst at Guys Management