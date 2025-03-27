in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Hello, I’m Jakob by Michael Banfi

Photographer Michael Banfi collaborates with model Jakob Jokerst for the latest MMSCENE exclusive.

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Hello, I’m Jakob by Michael Banfi

Step into our newest exclusive featuring Jakob Jokerst at Guys Management, as photographer Michael Banfi crafts a compelling visual narrative. Michael captures Jakob in a refined portrait series titled “Hello, I’m Jakob” for the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Stylist Romualdo Corvino curates a stunning selection of fashion pieces from Prada, Dolce and Gabbana, Comme des Garçons, Golden Goose, and Cerruti.

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Hello, I’m Jakob by Michael Banfi

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Hello, I’m Jakob by Michael Banfi

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Hello, I’m Jakob by Michael Banfi

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Hello, I’m Jakob by Michael Banfi

Title: Hello, I’m Jakob.
Photographer: Michael Banfi
Stylist: Romualdo Corvino
Model: Jakob Jokerst at Guys Management

EditorialexclusivePortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

Boris Bidjan Saberi x Reebook LTD Instapump Fury