MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Meet Me by Keyr Castro

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Keyr Castro captures model Rowan Fletcher at Crawford Models New York in an exclusive editorial titled “Meet Me,” that spotlights quiet energy and clean lines. Styling by Mark Mendez sets the tone, with wardrobe curated by Keyr Castro to build a refined and deliberate visual language.
The editorial features looks from Zara, Celine, Diesel, JW Anderson, Dolce & Gabbana, and Aeropostale.
Title: Meet Me
Photographer: Keyr Castro
Model: Rowan Fletcher at Crawford Models New York
Wardrobe: Keyr Castro
Styling: Mark Mendez
Special thanks: John Crawford