in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Meet Me by Keyr Castro

Photographer Keyr Castro teams up with model Rowan Fletcher for our latest exclusive story.

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Meet Me by Keyr Castro

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Keyr Castro captures model Rowan Fletcher at Crawford Models New York in an exclusive editorial titled “Meet Me,” that spotlights quiet energy and clean lines. Styling by Mark Mendez sets the tone, with wardrobe curated by Keyr Castro to build a refined and deliberate visual language.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The editorial features looks from Zara, Celine, Diesel, JW Anderson, Dolce & Gabbana, and Aeropostale.

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Meet Me by Keyr Castro

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Meet Me by Keyr Castro

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Meet Me by Keyr Castro

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Meet Me by Keyr Castro

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Meet Me by Keyr Castro

Title: Meet Me
Photographer: Keyr Castro
Model: Rowan Fletcher at Crawford Models New York
Wardrobe: Keyr Castro
Styling: Mark Mendez
Special thanks: John Crawford

Editorialexclusivemale modelMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

Why Silver Cuban Link Chains Are a Timeless Jewelry Investment