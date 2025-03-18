MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Bad Boy Charm by Davide Edoardo

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, photographer and creative director Davide Edoardo captures model Diogo Fernandez at [Man]agement in exclusive editorial titled “Bad Boy Charm.”

Explore more from our exclusive MMSCENE story, where Diogo Fernandez channels classic Hollywood icons, showcasing his undeniable presence and rising potential in the modeling industry:

Title: “Bad Boy Charm”

Photography & Creative Direction: Davide Edoardo

Model: Diogo Fernandez

Agency: [Man]agement