Felix Wears Custom Louis Vuitton at Stray Kids’ Tour Opener

At the grand kickoff of Stray Kids‘ 〈dominATE SEOUL〉 world tour, Felix stole the spotlight with an unforgettable fashion moment. Performing at Seoul’s KSPO DOME, Felix, renowned for his role as a Louis Vuitton House Ambassador, sported an exclusive ensemble crafted by the brand’s visionary Nicolas Ghesquière.

Felix’s outfit featured a striking black shearling jacket with luxurious white fur trim, combining luxury with edginess. The leather jacket, adorned with Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram, added a sophisticated touch while ensuring Felix’s comfort during his performance. The choice of this eye-catching piece not only elevated his presence on stage but also set a high bar for fashion at future tour stops.

Beneath the dramatic jacket, Felix wore a sleek black shirt and leather pants, creating a seamless and powerful silhouette. The pants, with their detailed stitching and subtle accents, complemented the jacket perfectly, while his bold boots completed the look with a rock-star edge. This ensemble highlighted Felix’s evolving style and reinforced his role as a fashion icon in the K-pop scene.

The partnership between Felix and Louis Vuitton exemplifies the growing synergy between high fashion and pop culture. His custom outfit not only showcased the intersection of high fashion and performance but also demonstrated how luxury fashion can make a strong statement in live events.

As Stray Kids’ world tour continues, fans can anticipate more interesting fashion moments from Felix and his fellow band members. The collaboration with Louis Vuitton promises to bring further innovative and stylish elements to their performances, making each show a visual and musical spectacle.