MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: 80’s Soundtrack by Magdalena Haddock

Fashion photographer Magdalena Haddock captured 80’s Soundtrack story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring models Michal at X Management and Marcin at Chili Models. Beauty is work of makeup artist Wiktor Chmielewski.

For the session stylist Wojciech Christopher Nowak, assisted by Wiktor Chmielewski, selected pieces from Neige, Piotr Popiolek, Thomas Pink, and Eton. Photo assistance by Justyna Rząca.

Photographer Magdalena Haddock – www.magdalenahaddock.com

Stylist Wojciech Christopher Nowak – www.wojciechchristophernowak.com

Makeup Artist Wiktor Chmielewski

Models Michal at X Management, Marcin at Chili Models

Photography Assistant: Justyna Rząca

Styling Assistant: Wiktor Chmielewski