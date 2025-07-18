FENDI Presents Fall Winter 2025.26 Campaign

FENDI unveils its Fall Winter 2025.26 campaign with a focus on memory, family, and design. Silvia Venturini Fendi chooses to look beyond physical archives, instead drawing on personal memories to shape the House’s centennial vision. She describes FENDI as a reflection of the future, carrying the energy and emotion of multiple generations.

The campaign takes inspiration from the historic salons on Via Borgognona in Rome, where the brand began in 1925 under the guidance of Silvia’s grandparents. These salons, where the five Fendi sisters worked, featured rich fabrics, chandeliers, and lively conversation. The space hosted a dynamic mix of clients and guests, reflecting the House’s evolving identity.

Menswear pieces emphasize form and texture, creating new shapes while recalling tradition. The collection introduces cabans in soft, powdery wool shades, offering compact and refined silhouettes. Trench coats appear in soft lambskin or feature collars crafted from pleated taffeta, giving classic styles a fresh twist. Raw-edged coats with hidden tailored martingales bring structure and drama to the lineup. The tailoring peaks with bracelet-length sleeves on blazers and slim stovepipe trousers, combining precision with movement.

Accessories for men echo this refined softness and attention to shape. The FENDI Lui duffel bag features a rounded design with a zip closure, crafted in supple materials and finished with metal FF logo hardware. A hobo bag in Cuoio Romano leather provides a relaxed yet structured option, balancing ease with formality. Throughout the collection, FENDI Maxi Charms crafted from upcycled fabrics add a playful element, mixing craftsmanship with sustainability.

Footwear complements the menswear line with a focus on texture and shape. Desert boots crafted from wild shearling and soft lambskin introduce tactile contrasts while maintaining a sleek silhouette. The design combines comfort with polished details, emphasizing material quality.

FENDI’s Fall Winter 2025.26 menswear collection centers on evolving design through material innovation, memory, and structure. The campaign expresses how the House draws from its past to create pieces that carry the brand forward.