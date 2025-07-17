Nasos Gatsos Stars in Little Bites Exclusive

Nasos Gatsos leads Little Bites, a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS series, photographed and directed by Joey Leo. The series frames Nasos through clean lines and focused angles, drawing attention to quiet shifts in movement and expression.

Represented by ACE Models, Nasos carries each frame with a calm, steady energy. His presence comes through without exaggeration, letting posture and gaze shape the tone of each shot. Joey Leo uses natural light and close composition to emphasize form and detail, keeping the viewer close without overwhelming the subject.

Title: Little Bites

Photography & Direction: Joey Leo

Model: Nasos Gatsos

Agency: ACE Models