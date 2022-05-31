MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: I’m Not Going Back for Dinner by Agnese Cornelio

Models Toby Watkins at IMG Models and Abele Trimarco at Special Management star in I’m Not Going Back for Dinner story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Agnese Cornelio. In charge of styling was Chiara Tarantino, assisted by Aurora Mandelli, with production from Zerotabletop. Beauty is work of makeup artist Jo Gandola.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Christian Pellizzari, Federico Cina, Tommy Hilfiger, Sestini Eyewear, Pier Sicilia, Alessandro Enriquez, Gant, Stetson, Napapijri, Enterprise Japan, Testoni, Brooksfield, Jimmy Lion, and Altea.
Photographer: Agnese Cornelio – @agnese_cornelio
Stylist: Chiara Tarantino – @chiaratarantino___
Makeup Artist: Jo Gandola – @mua.jo.gandola
Production: Zerotabletop – @zerotabletop
Models: Toby Watkins at IMG Models, Abele Trimarco at Special Management
Stylist assistant Aurora Mandelli – @aurora.mandelli