MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: I’m Not Going Back for Dinner by Agnese Cornelio

Photographer Agnese Cornelio and stylist Chiara Tarantino team up for our latest exclusive story

Agnese Cornelio
Hat: Stetson, Sweater: Altea, Overall: Napapijri
Sweatshirt: Tommy Hilfiger Collection

Models Toby Watkins at IMG Models and Abele Trimarco at Special Management star in I’m Not Going Back for Dinner story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Agnese Cornelio. In charge of styling was Chiara Tarantino, assisted by Aurora Mandelli, with production from Zerotabletop. Beauty is work of makeup artist Jo Gandola.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Christian Pellizzari, Federico Cina, Tommy Hilfiger, Sestini Eyewear, Pier Sicilia, Alessandro Enriquez, Gant, Stetson, Napapijri, Enterprise Japan, Testoni, Brooksfield, Jimmy Lion, and Altea.

Agnese Cornelio
Shirt and Bermudas: Tommy Hilfiger Collection
Agnese Cornelio
Abele – Hat, Sweater, Bermudas: Gant, Polo T-Shirt: Altea
Toby – Shirt and Bermudas: Tommy Hilfiger Collection
Agnese Cornelio
Hat: Stetson
Sweater: Altea
Overall: Napapijri
Agnese Cornelio
Sweatshirt: Tommy Hilfiger Collection
Swimwear: Pier Sicilia
Bermudas: (+) Plus People
Chiara Tarantino
Hat: Stetson
T-Shirt: Napapijri
Trousers: Alessandro Enriquez
Sandals: Tommy Hilfiger

Chiara Tarantino

Chiara Tarantino
Knit tank top, Trousers: Federico Cina
Loafers: Testoni
Chiara Tarantino
Knit Tank Top: Federico Cina
Bermudas: Pier Sicilia
Loafers: Testoni

Chiara Tarantino

Chiara Tarantino
Sweater,Hat Gant
Polo T-Shirt: Altea

Chiara Tarantino

Chiara Tarantino
Hat: Stetson
Shirt, jacket and Trousers: Christian Pellizzari
Chiara Tarantino
Sunglasses Sestini Eyewear
Kimono: Christian Pellizzari
Swimwear Pier Sicilia
Chiara Tarantino
Hat: Stetson
Shirt: Brooksfield
Bermudas: Gabriele Pasini
Socks: Jimmy Lion
Sneakers: Enterprise Japan
Chiara Tarantino
Sunglasses: Sestini Eyewear
Shirt: Alessandro Enriquez
Jeans: Tommy Hilfiger Jeans

Photographer: Agnese Cornelio – @agnese_cornelio
Stylist: Chiara Tarantino – @chiaratarantino___
Makeup Artist: Jo Gandola – @mua.jo.gandola
Production: Zerotabletop – @zerotabletop
Models: Toby Watkins at IMG Models, Abele Trimarco at Special Management
Stylist assistant Aurora Mandelli – @aurora.mandelli

