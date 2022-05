Got7‘s BamBam takes the cover of Vogue Thailand Magazine‘s June 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Hee June. In charge of styling was Dooho, with art direction from Wiwan W. Beauty is work of hair stylist Taehyun Kim at Mijangwon, and makeup artist Eunju Lee at Team by Bloom. For the cover BamBam is wearing Dolce & Gabbana look, with jewelry from Cartier.

Photography © Kim Hee June for Vogue Thailand – vogue.co.th