The handsome Aiden Yobear at IMG Models stars in London Calling cover story lensed by fashion photographer Dennis Stenild at See Management for Man of Metropolis‘ February 2021 edition. In charge of styling was Jorge Morales, with production and casting direction from Sheri Chiu. Beauty is work of groomer John Ruidant at See Management.

Photography ©Dennis Stenild for Man of Metropolis – manofmetropolis.com

Courtesy of ©See Management – seemanagement.com