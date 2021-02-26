MFW: EMPORIO ARMANI Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover EMPORIO ARMANI Fall Winter 2021.22 In the Mood for Pop collection, that reimagines the magic of the ’80s style in a modern way, presented with a fashion film on February 25th, during the ongoing digital Milan Fashion Week. The collection brings relaxed elegance.

“The reference to the ’80s is evident, as is the quest for macro graphic designs, with dashes of bright color and unexpected accessories, in a continuous dialogue of mirroring between men and women. The masculine silhouette is flowing and deconstructed: jackets are wide with drop shoulders.” – From Emporio Armani

