MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alexander by Sergey Vasiliev

Fashion photographer Sergey Vasiliev shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his recent session featuring the handsome Alexander represented by Le Management. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Martin Sundqvist. Production by Fredrick Hedenros.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Styling is work of Sara Sadeghi at Agent Bauer, assisted by Vanessa Werkelin, who for the session selected pieces from Calvin Klein, WESC, Vans, Ebon Li, Eytys, Acne Studios, Malin Henningsson, Adnym Atelier, BOSS, Sophie by Sophie, HUGO, KSV Jewellery, J Lindberg, Won Hundred, Weekday, Tiger of Sweden, COS, and Iameleni.
White shirt, Acne Studios
Checked denim trousers, WESC
Nose ring, Ebon Li
Pin used as earcuff, Malin Henningsson
Checked blazer, Adnym Atelier
Tank top, Calvin Klein
Silver chain necklace, Iameleni
Nose ring, Ebon Li
Blazer, Acne Studios
Trousers, BOSS
Chain necklace, Sophie by Sophie
Silver pin, Malin Henningsson
Checked coat, Trousers, HUGO
Boots, Eytys
Chain necklace, Sophie by Sophie
Earcuff, Ebon Li
Rings, Ebon Li and KSV Jewellery
Leather shirt, J Lindberg
Checked trousers, Adnym Atelier
Boots, Won Hundred
Earcuff, Nose ring, Ebon Li
Checked shirt, Weekday
Knitted vest, BOSS
Trousers, HUGO
Belt, stylist’s own
Chain necklace, Sophie by Sophie
Earcuff, Ebon Li
Coat, Tiger of Sweden
Shirt, HUGO
Tank top, Calvin Klein
Trousers, COS
Earcuffs, Ebon Li