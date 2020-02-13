The handsome Tristan Cole stars in Margaret Howell‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign captured by fashion photographer Jack Davison. In charge of styling was Beat Bolliger, with casting direction from Holly Cullen. Beauty is work of hair stylist Akki Shirakawa, and makeup artist Miranda Joyce.
in Advertising Campaigns, BANANAS Paris, Elmer Olsen, Menswear, NEXT Models, NOLOGO Mgmt Model Agency, Spring Summer 2020, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns
One Ping
Pingback:Alexandra Genova Poses in Margaret Howell Spring Summer 2020 Looks