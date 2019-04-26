MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alfredo Garcia by Juan Legua

Peruvian fashion photographer Juan Legua captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Alfredo Garcia represented by Iceberg Modelos. Styling is work of La Pulga, with beauty from makeup artist Adrian Rey. Retouching by Paul Sangster.
Photographer: Juan Legua – leguajuan.tumblr.com
Model: Alfredo Garcia at Iceberg Modelos
Styling: La Pulga
Makeup Artist: Adrian Rey
Retoucher: Paul Sangster
All garments from La Pulga store, Lima, Peru
