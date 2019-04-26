MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jaime Franco by Andrew Jim

The handsome Jaime Franco at Daniel Model Management stars in Near The Sea story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Andrew Jim. In charge of styling was Gem of the Valley, with beauty from makeup artist Jose Carlos Lora.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Jaime is wearing selected pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, Zara, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, and Sandro.
Discover more of the story below:
Photographer: Andrew Jim – www.andrewjim.net
Stylist: Gem of the Valley
Makeup Artist: Jose Carlos Lora
Model: Jaime Franco at Daniel Model Management
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments