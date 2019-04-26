in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jaime Franco by Andrew Jim

Discover Near The Sea Story Featuring Jaime Franco

Jaime Franco

The handsome Jaime Franco at Daniel Model Management stars in Near The Sea story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Andrew Jim. In charge of styling was Gem of the Valley, with beauty from makeup artist Jose Carlos Lora.

Jaime Franco

For the session Jaime is wearing selected pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, Zara, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, and Sandro.

Jaime Franco

Discover more of the story below:

Photographer: Andrew Jim – www.andrewjim.net
Stylist: Gem of the Valley
Makeup Artist: Jose Carlos Lora
Model: Jaime Franco at Daniel Model Management

