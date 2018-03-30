MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alvaro Silveira by Guillaume Malheiro

Alvaro Silveira

Fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Alvaro Silveira at Elite Paris. In charge of styling was Luca Bouday, who for the story selected pieces from Tom Ford, Thom Browne, Sandro, Burberry, Scotch & Soda, Paco Rabanne, and Pairs in Paris.

Alvaro Silveira

Trench: Burberry
Suit: Scotch & Soda
Shirt: Sandro

Alvaro Silveira

Coat :Tom Ford
Suit: Thom Browne
Shirt: Sandro

Alvaro Silveira

Trench: Burberry
Suit: Scotch & Soda
Shirt: Sandro

Alvaro Silveira

Coat :Tom Ford
Suit: Thom Browne
Shirt: Sandro

Alvaro Silveira

Trench: Burberry
Suit: Scotch & Soda
Shirt: Sandro

Alvaro Silveira

Suit: Thom Browne
Shirt: Sandro

Alvaro Silveira

Coat :Tom Ford
Suit: Thom Browne
Shirt: Sandro

Alvaro Silveira

Bombers: Sandro
Pant: Scotch & Soda
Glasses: Paco Rabanne
Shoes: Pairs in Paris

Alvaro Silveira

Coat :Tom Ford
Suit: Thom Browne
Shirt: Sandro

Alvaro Silveira

Bombers: Sandro
Pant: Scotch & Soda
Glasses: Paco Rabanne
Shoes: Pairs in Paris

Alvaro Silveira

Coat :Tom Ford
Suit: Thom Browne
Shirt: Sandro

Alvaro Silveira

Trench: Burberry
Suit: Scotch & Soda
Shirt: Sandro

Alvaro Silveira

Coat :Tom Ford
Suit: Thom Browne
Shirt: Sandro

Alvaro Silveira

Trench: Burberry
Suit: Scotch & Soda
Shirt: Sandro

Alvaro Silveira

Coat :Tom Ford
Suit: Thom Browne
Shirt: Sandro

Model: Alvaro Silveira at Elite Paris
Stylist: Luca Bouday
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com

