MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alvaro Silveira by Guillaume Malheiro
Fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring the handsome Alvaro Silveira at Elite Paris. In charge of styling was Luca Bouday, who for the story selected pieces from Tom Ford, Thom Browne, Sandro, Burberry, Scotch & Soda, Paco Rabanne, and Pairs in Paris.
Trench: Burberry
Suit: Scotch & Soda
Shirt: Sandro
Coat :Tom Ford
Suit: Thom Browne
Shirt: Sandro
Coat :Tom Ford
Suit: Thom Browne
Shirt: Sandro
Suit: Thom Browne
Shirt: Sandro
Bombers: Sandro
Pant: Scotch & Soda
Glasses: Paco Rabanne
Shoes: Pairs in Paris
Bombers: Sandro
Pant: Scotch & Soda
Glasses: Paco Rabanne
Shoes: Pairs in Paris
Trench: Burberry
Suit: Scotch & Soda
Shirt: Sandro
Trench: Burberry
Suit: Scotch & Soda
Shirt: Sandro
Model: Alvaro Silveira at Elite Paris
Stylist: Luca Bouday
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
