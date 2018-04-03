MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Adam in Waiting for Summer by Sam Lee
Fashion photographer Sam Lee captured Waiting for Summer exclusive story for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Adam at IZAIO Management. In charge of styling was Marina Boll, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Hendrik Gebhardt.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Adam was styled in selected pieces from Filippa K, Ivanman, Sandro, Wood Wood, The Kooples, Tiger of Sweden, and Roberto Collina. Discover more of the story below:
Jumper, Coat: Filippa K
Pants: Ivanman
Shoes: Stylist’s own
Jumper, Cap: Filippa K
Suit: Ivanman
Shirts : Filippa K
Shoes:Stylist’s own
Jacket: Sandro
Shirts: Wood Wood
Pants: The Kooples
Shoes: Stylist’s own
Jacket: The Kooples
Shirts, Pants: Sandro
Jacket: Wood Wood
Shirts, Pants: Filippa K
Shoes, Bandana: Stylist’s own
Jumper, Coat: Filippa K
Pants: Ivanman
Shoes: Stylist’s own
Coat: Ivanman
Suit: Tiger of Sweden
Turtleneck: Roberto Collina
Shoes:Stylist’s own
Jacket: Wood Wood
Shirts, Pants: Filippa K
Shoes, Bandana: Stylist’s own
Model: Adam at IZAIO Management
Hair & Makeup Artist: Hendrik Gebhardt
Stylist: Marina Boll – www.marinaboll-styling.com
Photographer: Sam Lee – www.samleephotography.net
