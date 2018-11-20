MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Andrew Podolioukh by Kyle Kirkwood
The handsome Andrew Podolioukh at WANT Management stars in Idle Woodsman story captured exclusive for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kyle Kirkwood. In charge of styling was Serena Vaz at JUDY Inc, with grooming from Alyssa Manuel at Plutino Group, using KSM Hair and MakeUp Forever.
For the session Andrew is wearing selected pieces from Marni, Lanvin, Shelli Oh, Belfast, Christopher Bates, Maison Margiela, Junya Watanabe Comme De Garçon, Balenciaga, Pal Zilleri, Philip Lim, Mayerman, Wil Studios, Doc Martin, Hendrix Roe, Ted Baker, Golden Gate Hat Co, J.W Anderson, Andrew Coimbria, Valentino, Nordstrom, Prada, and Penguin.
Photographer: Kyle Kirkwood – www.kylekirkwoodphoto.com
Stylist: Serena Vaz at JUDY Inc.
Grooming: Alyssa Manuel for Plutino Group, using KSM Hair and MakeUp Forever
Model: Andrew Podolioukh at WANT Management
