In These Jeans by Aaron Cameron Muntz for MMSCENE Magazine

Fashion photographer Aaron Cameron Muntz captured In These Jeans story for the November 2018 edition of our MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of styling and creative direction was Damien Vaughan Shippee, who for the session selected pieces from Tom Ford, Acne Studios, Converse, Saint Laurent, Hanro Switzerland, JW Anderson, Ron Dorff, Rrl Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, Native Union, Shinola Detroit, Miansai, Byredo, Off White, Calvin Klein Jeans, and Zadig & Voltaire.

Blue gold or Indigo has long been heralded throughout worldwide culture for centuries dating back at least 6000 years. Once only available to royalty and the wealthy indigo has become a staple in modern fashion. Many indigo enthusiasts would agree that what is most special about indigo is it’s ability to become unique to it’s wearer. Each pair of indigo dyed denim transforms into a special piece with distinct fading particular to each person. Consequently this dye transfers to other items we love and cherish which funny enough also becomes part of our style identities. This series of photographs illustrates this transfer and it’s rich yet odd beauty.

Discover more of the story below:





Photographer: Aaron Cameron Muntz – www.aaroncameronmuntz.com

Styling and Creative Direction: Damien Vaughan Shippee – @damienvaughanshippee

