in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Anton Wagner by Cheng Po Ou Yang

Discover L’enfant SAUVAGE Exclusive Story Featuring Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Fashion photographer Cheng Po Ou Yang captured L’enfant SAUVAGE exclusive story featuring the handsome Anton Wagner for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was O.R. Huang, with beauty from hair stylist Miley Shen, and makeup artist Hikari Chang.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Anton is wearing selected pieces from Hype, Liful, Asics X Vivienne Westwood, Ajo Studio, Zara, Project Ornament, Heich Blade, Chinmenswear, Ne-Sense, Plain-Me, Jenn Lee, Banrie, Ray Chu, Andersson Bell, Jaguar, Newport News, Hugo Boss, Dr. Martens, Lanvin, and Supreme.


Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Anton Wagner

Photographer: Cheng Po Ou Yang – www.chengpoouyang.com
Stylist: O.R. Huang
Makeup Artist: Hikari Chang
Hair Stylist: Miley Shen
Model: Anton Wagner

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

DANSHAN

LOOKBOOK: DANSHAN Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Collection