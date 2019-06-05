MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Anton Wagner by Cheng Po Ou Yang

Fashion photographer Cheng Po Ou Yang captured L’enfant SAUVAGE exclusive story featuring the handsome Anton Wagner for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was O.R. Huang, with beauty from hair stylist Miley Shen, and makeup artist Hikari Chang.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Anton is wearing selected pieces from Hype, Liful, Asics X Vivienne Westwood, Ajo Studio, Zara, Project Ornament, Heich Blade, Chinmenswear, Ne-Sense, Plain-Me, Jenn Lee, Banrie, Ray Chu, Andersson Bell, Jaguar, Newport News, Hugo Boss, Dr. Martens, Lanvin, and Supreme.
Photographer: Cheng Po Ou Yang – www.chengpoouyang.com
Stylist: O.R. Huang
Makeup Artist: Hikari Chang
Hair Stylist: Miley Shen
Model: Anton Wagner
