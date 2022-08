MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Balint Ikladi by Oleg Borisuk

Fashion photographer Oleg Borisuk captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session starring the handsome Balint Ikladi represented by Visage Models. In charge of styling was Kiss Mark, with beauty from makeup artist Nana. Photo assistance by Szilvasi Csaba.

For the session, Balint is wearing selected pieces from The Andamane, Cos, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Diesel, Ioana Ciolacu, Bottega Veneta, and Jaqcuemus.

Photographer Oleg Borisuk – @olegborisuk

Fashion Stylist Kiss Mark – @kissmark_official

Makeup Artist Nana – @nana_in_shanghai

Model Balint Ikladi at Visage Model Hungary – @ikladi_balint6

Photo Assistant Szilvasi Csaba