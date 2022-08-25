2 MONCLER 1952 Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover 2 MONCLER 1952 Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection that explores dialogue between London’s club culture and the urge to travel. The collection features essential items such as the short or long puffer, the zip-up windbreaker, the hooded sweatshirt, and the roomy trousers with adjustable drawstrings. For the season designer Sergio Zambon plays with volume and color, and brings bright hues splashed onto oversized, rounded shapes that float away from the body in curvilinear movements. Fabrics used for the collection are nylon, crocodile-embossed nylon, lightweight and matte cotton-nylon, cotton in bright yellow, orange and green with touches of chalk, onion and black. Fashion photographer Eddie Whelan teamed up with stylist Imruh Asha for the campaign. In charge of choreography was Thomas Heyes.

“Acid green is harnessed from the season’s color palette for the statement 1952 x Trailgrip: a stand-out low top sneaker that’s crafted from the same fabric as key outerwear pieces in the collection, forming a bond between outer layers and footwear. The super-tough sole is designed for gripping mountains, but perfect for gripping dancefloors. Other accessories include nylon or hand crocheted bucket hats and Wallabee shoes in bright or natural hues developed in collaboration with Clarks Originals as a further nod to London and club culture through an enduring style loved by generations of subcultures.” – form Moncler