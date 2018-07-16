Baroque / Punk by Baldovino Barani for FACTORY Fanzine

Discover Baroque / Punk Part I, a Summer 2018 Portfolio story captured by fashion photographer Baldovino Barani for FACTORY Fanzine‘s latest edition starring Taner Sigirtmac at Model One HK and Wilfred Wong at New York Model Management. In charge of styling were Baldovino Barani and Wilfred Wong.

For the session captured at Hong Kong’s Gold Coast, models are wearing selected pieces from Versace, Moschino, Saint Laurent, Tommy Hilfiger, Vivienne Westwood, Me&Gee and Rufskin.





For more of Baldovino’s work log on to baldovinobarani.com