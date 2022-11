The handsome Hamidiu Banor (AMCK London, Two Management) stars in House of Muscle story captured and styled by Baldovino Barani for Factory Fanzine‘s Fall Winter 2022 edition. For the session Hamidiu is wearing selected pieces from Versace, Gucci, Loewe, Moschino, and Rufskin. The magazine pays tribute to the legendary New York’s ballroom scene of the 80s and its iconic Godfather of Voguing Willi Ninja.

Photography © Baldovino Barani for FACTORY Fanzine.