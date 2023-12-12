Adel Bouteldja is the Cover Star of Factory Fanzine Issue XXXVII

The handsome Adel Bouteldja takes the cover story of Factory Fanzine‘s latest edition lensed and styled by fashion photographer Baldovino Barani. For the session fresh faced Adel, represented by Rock Men Paris, channels the legendary busboys at the iconic Studio 54. He is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Valentino, Loewe, Gucci, Adidas, and Rufskin. Grooming using Estée Lauder and Tom Ford Beauty.

Photography © Baldovino Barani for FACTORY Fanzine.