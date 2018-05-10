Behind the Shadow by Tobias Wirth for MMSCENE Magazine #22 Issue

Fashion photographer Tobias Wirth at Tobias Bosch captured Behind The Shadow story featuring models Christoph Lotz and Malcolm Lindberg at Core Management for the latest edition of our MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Berenice Ammann.

Styling is work of Christina Van Zon, who for the session selected pieces from Wood Wood, Richert Beil, Fred Perry, C.P. Company, Kiomi, Levi’s, Ermenegildo Zegna Couture, Tiger of Sweden, Asos, Aeance, Zign, Stance, Freitag, Arket, Dr. Martens, Hugo, Converse, Falke, Camel Active, and Jost. For more of the story continue below:





Models: Christoph Lotz and Malcolm Lindberg at Core Management

Hair and Makeup Artist: Berenice Ammann

Stylist: Christina Van Zon – www.christinavanzon.com

Photography and Concept: Tobias Wirth at Tobias Bosch – www.tobias-wirth.de

Get your copy in print or digital in MMSCENE Shop.