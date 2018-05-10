MMSCENE’S Top 10 Items to Shop This Week

If you are looking for a style change, or you are just bored with your current wardrobe and looking for a change, you are at the right place. Running from a store to a store, or shopping online, can be really overwhelming. That’s why we selected a few key pieces, that will refresh your style, without too much effort.

From Heron Preston’s logo tee, to Prada’s neoprene high-top sneakers, these 10 items will surely help you stand out from the crowd.

Discover MMSCENE’s 10 favorite SS18 items to shop this week: