MMSCENE’S Top 10 Items to Shop This Week
If you are looking for a style change, or you are just bored with your current wardrobe and looking for a change, you are at the right place. Running from a store to a store, or shopping online, can be really overwhelming. That’s why we selected a few key pieces, that will refresh your style, without too much effort.
SPRING SUMMER 2018 COLLECTIONS
From Heron Preston’s logo tee, to Prada’s neoprene high-top sneakers, these 10 items will surely help you stand out from the crowd.
Discover MMSCENE’s 10 favorite SS18 items to shop this week:
ANDY WOLF Ojala rectangular-frame metal sunglasses
BALENCIAGA Blue Double Hem Windbreaker
Études Blue Europa Track Socks
Givenchy Black & Red MC3 Drawstring Backpack
GUCCI Logo-print woven linen-blend cap
Heron Preston White ‘Angel’ T-Shirt
OFF-WHITE distressed tapered jeans
PRADA Scuba high-top sneakers
VETEMENTS Tape-side drawstring-waist shorts