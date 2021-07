The handsome Ben Atkins at Kult Models updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ed Purnomo. For the story Ben is wearing pants from Country Road, and top from Topman.

For more of the session continue below:

Photographer: Ed Purnomo – @edpurnomo

Model: Ben Atkins at Kult Models – @benatkins._, @kultaustralia