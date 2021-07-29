in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

Double Trouble by Arianna Angelini for MMSCENE Magazine

Models Valerio Maccario and Giosuè Napolitano star in the latest edition of our MMSCENE Magazine

Arianna Angelini
Giosue wears: Overall TOMMAZO, Shirt ANDREA POMPILIO, Socks Stylist’s Own, Shoes COLLEGE
Valerio wears: Vest DENOBILIARYPARTICLE, Shirt ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA, Denim TOMMAZO, Socks Stylist’s Own, Shoes COLLEGE

Fashion photographer Arianna Angelini captured Double Trouble story featuring Valerio Maccario and Giosuè Napolitano at Elite Milano for the Summer 2021 edition of MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of styling was Alessandro Ferrari, assisted by Simone Baggio and Camilla Battistella. Beauty is work of hair stylist Erisson Musella at Blend Management, and makeup artist Raffaella Tomaiuolo. Photo assistance by Gianluca Pezzato.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Tommazo, Andrea Pompilio, College, Denobiliaryparticle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Imperial, Steven Passaro, Suicoke X Marsell, Dries Van Noten, Antony Peto, Marsell, Vitelli, Schiesser, Victoria Tomas, Nicola D’Alpaos, Lanvin, Dsquared2, Herd, and Lactae Hevea.

Arianna Angelini
Shirt IMPERIAL
Jacket & Trousers STEVEN PASSARO
Socks Stylist’s Own
Shoes SUICOKE X MARSELL
Arianna Angelini
Giosue
Shirt DRIES VAN NOTEN
Hat ANTONY PETO
Valerio
T-Shirt ANDREA POMPILIO
Tie VITELLI
Glasses Vintage
Arianna Angelini
Shirt DRIES VAN NOTEN
Shorts ANDREA POMPILIO
Socks Stylist’s Own
Shoes MARSELL
Hat ANTONY PETO
Tie VITELLI
Arianna Angelini
Giosue
Jumper VITELLI
Trousers TOMMAZO
Valerio
Jumper VITELLI
Trousers ANDREA POMPILIO
MMSCENE Magazine
Giosue
Tank Top SCHIESSER
Boxer Shorts Stylist’s Own
Valerio
Tank Top Stylist’s Own
Trousers ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA
Glasses Stylist’s Own
MMSCENE Magazine
Giosue
Tank Top SCHIESSER
Boxer Shorts Stylist’s Own
Valerio
Tank Top Stylist’s Own
Trousers ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA
Glasses Stylist’s Own
MMSCENE Magazine
Shirt VICTORIA TOMAS
Overall NICOLA D’ALPAOS
Foulard VITELLI
Glasses Vintage
MMSCENE Magazine
Jumper LANVIN
Trousers DSQUARED2
MMSCENE Magazine
Knit T-Shirt & Shorts ANDREA POMPILIO
Hat ANTHONY PETO
Shoes MARSELL
MMSCENE Magazine
Shirt & Trousers HERD
Shoes LACTAE HEVEA
Glasses Vintage

Photographer ARIANNA ANGELINI – @arianna_angelini
Stylist ALESSANDRO FERRARI – @aleferrari_stylist
Makeup Artist RAFFAELLA TOMAIUOLO – @raffaella.t
Hair Stylist ERISSON MUSELLA at BLEND MANAGEMENT – @erissonmusella
Models VALERIO MACCARIO and GIOSUÈ NAPOLITANO at Elite Milano
Stylist Assistants SIMONE BAGGIO and CAMILLA BATTISTELLA
Photographer Assistant GIANLUCA PEZZATO

