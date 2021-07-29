Double Trouble by Arianna Angelini for MMSCENE Magazine

Fashion photographer Arianna Angelini captured Double Trouble story featuring Valerio Maccario and Giosuè Napolitano at Elite Milano for the Summer 2021 edition of MMSCENE Magazine. In charge of styling was Alessandro Ferrari, assisted by Simone Baggio and Camilla Battistella. Beauty is work of hair stylist Erisson Musella at Blend Management, and makeup artist Raffaella Tomaiuolo. Photo assistance by Gianluca Pezzato.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Tommazo, Andrea Pompilio, College, Denobiliaryparticle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Imperial, Steven Passaro, Suicoke X Marsell, Dries Van Noten, Antony Peto, Marsell, Vitelli, Schiesser, Victoria Tomas, Nicola D’Alpaos, Lanvin, Dsquared2, Herd, and Lactae Hevea.

Photographer ARIANNA ANGELINI – @arianna_angelini

Stylist ALESSANDRO FERRARI – @aleferrari_stylist

Makeup Artist RAFFAELLA TOMAIUOLO – @raffaella.t

Hair Stylist ERISSON MUSELLA at BLEND MANAGEMENT – @erissonmusella

Models VALERIO MACCARIO and GIOSUÈ NAPOLITANO at Elite Milano

Stylist Assistants SIMONE BAGGIO and CAMILLA BATTISTELLA

Photographer Assistant GIANLUCA PEZZATO

