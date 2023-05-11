in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: L.A. Punk by Ori Paul Levi

Photographer Ori Paul Levi and stylist Patrick Lopaze team up for our latest exclusive story

The handsome Ben at One Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled L.A. Punk lensed by fashion photographer Ori Paul Levi. In charge of styling was Patrick Lopaze.

For the story Ben is wearing selected pieces from Helmut Lang, Raf Simons, Boudicca, Cruize, Viktor & Rolf, Dolce & Gabbana, Jil Sander, Joseph Brooks, Ann Demeulemeester, Isabel Marant, Acne, Christian Dior, and Junya Watanabe, all from Paumé Los Angeles, except Joseph Brooks Jewelry.

Jacket Vintage Christian Dior / Pants Junya Watanabe / Shorts Vintage / Necklace Vintage
Top Helmut Lang / Pants Raf Simons / Belt Boudicca / Necklace Cruize
Top Helmut Lang / Pants Raf Simons / Belt Boudicca / Necklace Cruize
Jacket Vintage / Pants Jil Sander / Rings Joseph Brooks / Ring Vintage
Top Helmut Lang / Pants Viktor & Rolf
Jacket Dolce & Gabbana / Shorts Vintage / Necklace Cruize / Ring Vintage
Top Helmut Lang / Pants Viktor & Rolf
Shirt Ann Demeulemeester / Scarf Isabel Marant / Pants Acne

Photographer: Ori Paul Levi – @oriocreams
Stylist: Patrick Lopaze
Model: Ben at One Management

