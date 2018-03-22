Benno Bulang Models Spring 2018 Looks for WSJ. Magazine Men’s Style Issue

Top model Benno Bulang stars in Drift Away to a Sultry Riverscape in the Season’s Best Menswear story captured by fashion photographer Gregory Harris for WSJ. Magazine‘s March 2018 Men’s Style edition. In charge of styling was Tony Irvine, who for the session selected pieces from brands such as Giorgio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Balenciaga, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Gucci, and Calvin Klein 205W39NYC among other.

Hair styling is work of Joey George. Casting direction by Juliun Williams and Piergiorgio Del Moro. Discover more of the story below:





