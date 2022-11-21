MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Bernardo Branco by Pedro Braga Sampaio

The handsome Bernardo Branco stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Pedro Braga Sampaio. In charge of creative direction was Paula Guimarães. For the session, Bernardo is wearing selected pieces from Prada, Dickies, Levi’s, Curated by, and Suot Studio.

“The shapes blur the landscape. The shadows, the water, the blue, the white. A dance about gravity. The air, the shortness of breath, the dive, the last straw.” – Matheus Martins

Photographer: Pedro Braga Sampaio – @_samppedro

Creative Director: Paula Guimarães – @guimpaula

Stylist, Model: Bernardo Branco – @berbranco