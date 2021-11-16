MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Blonde by Juan de los Mares

Fashion photographer Juan de los Mares captured Blonde session exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring models Jaume at Two Management and Pierre at Fifth Models.

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from COS, Calvin Klein Jeans, Adolfo Dominguez, Uniqlo, Mango, and Zara. Special thanks to Estudi Trenta-Nou.

Photographer and stylist: Juan de los Mares – @delosmaresfoto

Models: Jaume at Two Management, Pierre at Fifth Models

