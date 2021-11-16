in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Two Management

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Blonde by Juan de los Mares

Models Jaume and Pierre are the stars of our latest exclusive story

Juan de los Mares
Blue sweater Zara
Socks Punto Blanco
Shoes Vintage

Fashion photographer Juan de los Mares captured Blonde session exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring models Jaume at Two Management and Pierre at Fifth Models.

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from COS, Calvin Klein Jeans, Adolfo Dominguez, Uniqlo, Mango, and Zara. Special thanks to Estudi Trenta-Nou.

Juan de los Mares
Left
Jersey Uniqlo
Right
Coat Zara
Socks Punto Blanco
Shoes Vintage
Juan de los Mares
Jersey Cos
Juan de los Mares
Trousers Mango

Juan de los Mares

Juan de los Mares
Jersey Uniqlo
Coat Zara
Socks Punto Blanco
Trousers, Shoes Vintage
Left
Blue sweater Zara
Socks Punto Blanco
Shoes Vintage
Right
Pants Adolfo Dominguez
Overshirt Calvin Klein Jeans
Jersey Uniqlo
Coat Zara
Jersey Uniqlo
Coat Zara
Socks Punto Blanco
Trousers, Shoes Vintage
Trousers Mango
Overshirt Calvin Klein Jeans
Jersey Uniqlo
Trousers Zara
Jersey Uniqlo
Coat Zara
Trousers Vintage
Jersey Uniqlo
Coat Zara
Coat Zara

Photographer and stylist: Juan de los Mares – @delosmaresfoto
Models: Jaume at Two Management, Pierre at Fifth Models
Special thanks to Estudi Trenta-Nou

