Photographer Michael Oliver Love and stylist Mandy Nash team up for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story titled One of the Boys. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Michelle Moolman. Stars of the session are models Leandro Reitz, Jacob Morton, Paul Hupfer, and Alex Van Dyk.

Discover more of the story below:

Photographer Michael Oliver Love – @michaeloliverlove

Stylist Mandy Nash

Groomer Michelle Moolman

Models Leandro Reitz, Jacob Morton, Paul Hupfer, Alex Van Dyk