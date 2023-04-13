ZARA SRPLS Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Spanish brand ZARA presented its SRPLS Collection 10 Drop 01 with a lookbook starring models Douta Sidibe, Elias Monstrey, Igor Vojnovic, Joshua Seth, Malik Anderson, and Takfarines Bengana. Styling and creative direction are work of Karl Templer, with set design from Piers Hanmer, casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro, and production by PRODn Art + Commerce. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Diane Kendal. Zara‘s Spring Summer 2023 SRPLS capsule collection fuses simplicity with functionality and elegance to bring modern everyday pieces.