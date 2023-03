Fashion photographer Dinos Pafilas captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story featuring the handsome Caio Beloved represented by Agencia Models. In charge of creative direction was Panagiotis Kelebesis, with styling from Paraskeva Anna.

Discover more of the story below:

Photographer: Dinos Pafilas – @dinospafilas

Stylist: Paraskeva Anna

Creative Director: Panagiotis Kelebesis

Model: Caio Beloved at Agencia