Discover MASSIMO DUTTI STUDIO MEN Capsule Collection

With Studio Collection, Massimo Dutti explores urban lifestyle

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented its STUDIO MEN Capsule Collection, with a story captured in Paris by photography duo Hunter & Gatti. Stars of the session are models Adamu Bulu, Tommaso Zana, Nikita Stsjolokov, Olli Heinimaki, Oscar Kindelan, and Yuto Ebihara. In charge of movement direction was Jorane Rest, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Kalle Eklund. The collection brings a contemporary approach to functional dressing. The brand’s iconic pieces are reimagined through an architectural approach.

