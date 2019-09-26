MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cameron Geddes by Kyle Kirkwood

Fashion photographer Kyle Kirkwood captured Summertime Blues exclusive story for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Cameron Geddes represented by Elite Models. In charge of styling was Julia Debartolo, who for the session selected pieces from Polo Ralph Lauren, Massimo Dutti, and Zara.
Suit, Shirt: Massimo Dutti
Neck tie: Zara
Total Look: Polo Ralph Lauren
Jacket, Pants: Zara
Shirt, Vest: Massimo Dutti
Total Look: Polo Ralph Lauren
Photographer: Kyle Kirkwood – www.kylekirkwoodphoto.com
Stylist: Julia Debartolo – www.juliadebartolo.com
Model: Cameron Geddes at Elite Models
