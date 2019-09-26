in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cameron Geddes by Kyle Kirkwood

Discover Summertime Blues exclusive story starring the handsome Cameron Geddes

Cameron Geddes
Total Look: Polo Ralph Lauren

Fashion photographer Kyle Kirkwood captured Summertime Blues exclusive story for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Cameron Geddes represented by Elite Models. In charge of styling was Julia Debartolo, who for the session selected pieces from Polo Ralph Lauren, Massimo Dutti, and Zara.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the story below:


Cameron Geddes

Suit, Shirt: Massimo Dutti
Neck tie: Zara

Cameron Geddes

Total Look: Polo Ralph Lauren

Cameron Geddes

Suit, Shirt: Massimo Dutti
Neck tie: Zara

Cameron Geddes

Jacket, Pants: Zara
Shirt, Vest: Massimo Dutti

Cameron Geddes

Total Look: Polo Ralph Lauren

Photographer: Kyle Kirkwood – www.kylekirkwoodphoto.com
Stylist: Julia Debartolo – www.juliadebartolo.com
Model: Cameron Geddes at Elite Models

