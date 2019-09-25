in Julian Schneyder, Lookbooks, Menswear

Hamid Onifade & Julian Schneyder Model Mango Man FW19 Denim Looks

Discover looks from MANGO Man’s Fall Winter 2019.20 Denim collection

MANGO
Photography © Adrián Catalán for MANGO

Supermodels Hamid Onifade and Julian Schneyder star in MANGO Man‘s Fall Winter 2020 Denim Guide captured by fashion photographer Adrián Catalán. In charge of styling was Alex Alvarez.

