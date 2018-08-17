Charlie Puth is the Cover Boy of Flaunt Magazine 20th Anniversary Issue

Pin 21 Shares

American singer Charlie Puth takes the cover story of Flaunt Magazine‘s 20th Anniversary edition captured by fashion photographer Max Montgomery. Styling is work of Joseph Episcopo, assisted by Kyle Hayes, with grooming from Jayson Stacey.

“I’ll always find a reason to be bummed out about something, but I can create the image of myself that I want to be in my music. If I’m really in a bad mood, I can make a happy song. Performing it will trick my brain. It’s all about writing records and making them sound a certain way. Its just tricking my brain to making me feel an emotion that I want to feel.” – Puth for Flaunt Magazine.



