MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cheickna Sissoko by Kévin Felicianne

The handsome Cheickna Sissoko at Marilyn Agency Paris stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Kévin Felicianne. In charge of styling was Lossy Bamba, with beauty from Sylvie Malande. Photo assistance by Weelan Lubin.

For the session Cheickna is wearing selected pieces from Adoption, Christian Lacroix, Anvi, Umberto Carleone, Zara, Lossy Bamba, Yves Dorsey, Levi’s, H&M, and Versace.





Look ANVI

Shirt UMBERTO CARLEONE

Bag ZARA

Pullover Vintage LOSSY BAMBA

PANTS LOSSY

Blue Shirt YVES DORSEY

Jacket LEVI’S

Vest LOSSY

White gloves H&M

Red pants ZARA

Sunglasses VERSACE

Scarf VINTAGE

Photographer: Kévin Felicianne – @kevin09.12

Stylist: Lossy Bamba

Makeup Artist Sylvie Malande

Model: Cheickna Sissoko at Marilyn Agency Paris

Photographer’s Assistant: Weelan Lubin