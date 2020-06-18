in Editorial, Exclusive, Marilyn Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cheickna Sissoko by Kévin Felicianne

Photographer Kévin Felicianne and stylist Lossy Bamba team up for our latest exclusive story

Cheickna Sissoko
Look ADOPTION
Shirt CHRISTIAN LACROIX

The handsome Cheickna Sissoko at Marilyn Agency Paris stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Kévin Felicianne. In charge of styling was Lossy Bamba, with beauty from Sylvie Malande. Photo assistance by Weelan Lubin.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Cheickna is wearing selected pieces from Adoption, Christian Lacroix, Anvi, Umberto Carleone, Zara, Lossy Bamba, Yves Dorsey, Levi’s, H&M, and Versace.


Cheickna Sissoko

Look ANVI
Shirt UMBERTO CARLEONE
Bag ZARA

Cheickna Sissoko

Pullover Vintage LOSSY BAMBA
PANTS LOSSY
Blue Shirt YVES DORSEY

Cheickna Sissoko

Jacket LEVI’S
Vest LOSSY
White gloves H&M
Red pants ZARA
Sunglasses VERSACE
Scarf VINTAGE

Photographer: Kévin Felicianne – @kevin09.12
Stylist: Lossy Bamba
Makeup Artist Sylvie Malande
Model: Cheickna Sissoko at Marilyn Agency Paris
Photographer’s Assistant: Weelan Lubin

editorialsexclusivePortfolio updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

david trulik

MODEL CITIZEN: INTERVIEW WITH DAVID TRULIK
Balmain

Jon Kortajarena, Maluma + More Model Balmain Resort 2021 Collection