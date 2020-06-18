MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cheickna Sissoko by Kévin Felicianne

The handsome Cheickna Sissoko at Marilyn Agency Paris stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Kévin Felicianne. In charge of styling was Lossy Bamba, with beauty from Sylvie Malande. Photo assistance by Weelan Lubin.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Cheickna is wearing selected pieces from Adoption, Christian Lacroix, Anvi, Umberto Carleone, Zara, Lossy Bamba, Yves Dorsey, Levi’s, H&M, and Versace.
Look ANVI
Shirt UMBERTO CARLEONE
Bag ZARA
Pullover Vintage LOSSY BAMBA
PANTS LOSSY
Blue Shirt YVES DORSEY
Jacket LEVI’S
Vest LOSSY
White gloves H&M
Red pants ZARA
Sunglasses VERSACE
Scarf VINTAGE
Photographer: Kévin Felicianne – @kevin09.12
Stylist: Lossy Bamba
Makeup Artist Sylvie Malande
Model: Cheickna Sissoko at Marilyn Agency Paris
Photographer’s Assistant: Weelan Lubin