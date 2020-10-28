in Editorial, ELITE Models, Magazines, Urban Management

Ricardo Dines & Harrison Griffiths Star in Corriere della Sera Style Magazine

Photographer Fenton Bailey and stylist Angelica Pianarosa team up for the latest edition of Corriere della Sera Style

Photography ©Fenton Bailey for Corriere della Sera Style

Models Ricardo Dines, Harrison Griffiths, and Stephanie Omorojor take the pages of Corriere della Sera Style Magazine‘s November 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Fenton Bailey at Tonic Represents.

Photography ©Fenton Bailey for Corriere della Sera Style

In charge of styling was Angelica Pianarosa, with beauty from hair stylist Ernesto Montenovo, and makeup artist Christabel Draffin. Photo assistance by Matt Davies.

Corriere della Sera Style Magazine – style.corriere.it
Photographer Fenton Bailey at Tonic Represents – www.tonicreps.co.uk
Stylist Angelica Pianarosa
Hair Ernesto Montenovo
Makeup Christabel Draffin
Models Ricardo Dines and Stephanie Omorojor at Elite Milano, and Harrison Griffiths at Urban Models
Photo assistant Matt Davies
Images courtesy of © Tonic Represents

