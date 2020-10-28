Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Covers W Magazine The New Originals Issue

in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

W Magazine features The Trial of the Chicago 7 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on the cover of their latest edition

The Emmy Award–winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II takes the cover story of W Magazine‘s The New Originals edition lensed and styled by fashion photographer Wolfgang Tillmans. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Kim Keusen at Artistspool.

I was excited to hear about the additional role, and it turns out that being naked on set is liberating! Acting without clothes is a little like acting when you’re exhausted. When I’m tired, I do my best work. When you’re naked and painted blue, you don’t have the energy to care about other things. I studied the character beforehand, I did a few push-ups, and then I took off the robe. Being naked and having the audacity to be Doctor Manhattan, who runs the galaxy, was very freeing. And that surprised me, because I’m usually very reserved. I don’t mind awkward silences. – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on portraying Doctor Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen.

You can watch Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in The Trial of the Chicago 7 movie, which is streaming on Netflix now.

Photography © Wolfgang Tillmans for W Magazine, for more visit wmagazine.com

